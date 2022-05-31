The heat continues today, but tracking a cold front that will bring some relief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures warmed well above average Monday afternoon and will do so again today and tomorrow ahead of a cold front that brings rain and cooler temperatures for the end of the week.

NORMAL HIGH: 86

NORMAL LOW: 67

Send us your weather pictures!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 90.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and lows in the lower 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures near 90 and lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms, highs in the lower 80s, and lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 90 and lows near 70.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.