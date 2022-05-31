Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Florida 5th grader accused of making school shooting threat

The sheriff called the student’s behavior "sickening," especially after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. (WINK, LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, FACEBOOK, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - Sheriff’s deputies in Florida have arrested a 10-year-old fifth grade student accused of threatening to shoot up a school.

Investigators learned of the threat made by the boy on Saturday and arrested him. The school involved was Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral.

In a social media post, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno called the student’s behavior “sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas.” He said making sure “our children are safe is paramount.”

The boy was charged with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting. He allegedly made the threat via text message.

“Right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent. It’s not funny. This child made a fake threat, and now he’s experiencing real consequences,” Marceno said.

The arrest came days after an 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and opened fire on a fourth grade classroom, killing 19 students and two teachers.

