Eyes on the tropics: 2022′s first Atlantic tropical depression or storm could form by the end of the week

Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 7 AM CT Tuesday, May 31, 2022
By Erin Thomas
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
GULF COAST (WMC) - Tomorrow is the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season and right on queue, there is a disturbance that bears watching.

Pacific Hurricane Agatha became the strongest May hurricane to ever make landfall in the eastern Pacific basin Monday as a Category 2 hurricane. Its remnant may help produce an Atlantic tropical depression or storm in the Gulf later this week.

Regardless of development locally, heavy rainfall is likely across portions of the Yucatan Peninsula, Guatemala and Belize during the next few days, spreading across western Cuba, southern Florida and the Florida Keys by the end of the week.

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30. Just like in recent years, this year’s hurricane season is expected to be “above average.”

Below is the list of 2022 Tropical Cyclone Names.

2022 Tropical Cyclone Names
2022 Tropical Cyclone Names(WMC)

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this event, so stay tuned for updates!

