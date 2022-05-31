Earthquake rattles Dyer County early Tuesday

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A magnitude 3.1 earthquake occurred just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near Newbern, Tennessee.

Earthquakes of this magnitude are often felt, but damage typically doesn’t occur.

While not as well known for earthquakes as California or Alaska, the New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ), located in southeastern Missouri, northeastern Arkansas, western Tennessee, western Kentucky and southern Illinois, is the most active seismic area in the United States, east of the Rocky Mountains.

The NMSZ is famous for a series of three major earthquakes (believed to have been magnitude 7.0 or larger) which occurred in the two-month period between Dec. 16, 1811 and Feb. 7, 1812.

