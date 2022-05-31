Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Covington Mayor will not seek re-election

Covington Mayor Justin Hanson
Covington Mayor Justin Hanson(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Mayor Justin Hanson says he will not seek re-election when his term expires in November.

Mayor Hanson posted the announcement to social media this morning and told Action News 5 he’s excited about his next venture as a marketing rep for the Tennessee Municipal League Bond Fund, working with school districts and city leaders across the western part of the state.

Hanson was elected to office in 2014.

A new mayor will be named November 8.

The candidate qualifying deadline is August 18.

