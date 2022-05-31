City of Memphis pools, splash pads open for the summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the heat and humidity in the forecast, Memphis public pools are opening just in time.

After its kickoff this weekend, summer hours start Tuesday at the city’s public pools. According to Memphis Parks Lester Pool here in Binghampton, one of half a dozen city pools is now open with their permanent summer hours going into effect.

For part of its opening weekend, a number of the pools were closed for cleaning but many were finally able to get out and cool off at these pools Monday for Memorial Day.

Here’s what you need to know, summer hours start at six pools including Lester Pool, Douglass, Gooch, Raleigh, Westwood and Willow. Tuesday through Friday the pools are open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are closed Sunday and Monday.

Many of the city’s splash pads are also open for the summer.

You need a pool card to get into these pools; those cards are free and you can get them at the pools with proof of Memphis residency.

As always, this summer if you’re heading to any pool or body of water be safe.

Parents and supervisors put down your phones or anything distracting and have eyes on your children at all times or designate a pool watcher if you’re in a group to have eyes on those swimming at all times.

If swimmers are able to, make sure you swim with a buddy.

While lifeguards at the pools are here for swimmers’ safety, extra eyes always help and pools are feeling the labor shortage just like all industries this year. Experts say low pay and high training costs are contributing factors to the shortage.

The American Lifeguard Association says about a third of pools will be impacted if there are not enough lifeguards; the pools will have to close.

There are events being held across the region all summer to train you in water safety, including one at North East Arkansas Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro this Saturday at 10 a.m.

