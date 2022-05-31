Caught on camera: Woman attacked after car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say they need your help locating two people who attacked and stole from someone after a car accident.

Police say the victim told officers back on May 20 she was assaulted at the Dodge’s Chicken on Third Street.

She says she was involved in a verbal altercation with the suspects after the crash when a woman began to assault her.

Investigators say the man took items from the victim’s car as well.

The suspects were last seen in a black Nissan Altima or Maxima.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.