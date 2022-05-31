Caught on camera: Woman attacked after car crash
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say they need your help locating two people who attacked and stole from someone after a car accident.
Police say the victim told officers back on May 20 she was assaulted at the Dodge’s Chicken on Third Street.
She says she was involved in a verbal altercation with the suspects after the crash when a woman began to assault her.
Investigators say the man took items from the victim’s car as well.
The suspects were last seen in a black Nissan Altima or Maxima.
