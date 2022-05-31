Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

18-month-old child killed in drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh

An 18-month-old boy was killed in a Pittsburgh drive-by shooting. (KDKA, SNAPSHOT OF VICTIM HANDED OUT BY FAMILY, CNN)
By Jennifer Borrasso
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An 18-month-old child is dead after a drive-by shooting.

At a balloon release, family and friends were still stunned after 18-month-old De’Avry Thomas was shot to death in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in downtown Pittsburgh.

Police say a bullet went through the Jeep’s window, striking the baby boy who was inside. He died at the scene.

Barbara Jean Johnson is De’Avry’s grandmother.

“Everybody loved him. He was a special child to all of us. He was named after my other great-nephew who passed away,” she said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety confirmed another passenger in the vehicle was the intended target, not the child and his mom.

Police arrested and charged 26-year-old Londell Falconer with homicide and criminal conspiracy for his involvement in De’Avry’s killing.

According to the criminal complaint, Falconer and another unidentified man were caught on surveillance cameras in a Jeep Compass with Illinois plates. Police later got a call that two men dumped the car and took off.

Investigators say they connected Falconer through DNA evidence and fingerprints on a can of Red Bull tossed nearby.

At first, he denied any involvement but later said he was the driver, police said.

“I want justice done and I want him to serve. I want him to do life without parole. I want him to suffer for what you did to my grandson,” Johnson said.

The motive behind the shooting is not clear. An arrest warrant was just issued for a second suspect, Markez Anger.

“That was an 18-month baby. He didn’t deserve that,” Johnson said. “You took my grandson away from me. I really don’t know why this target happened, but it was a messed-up tragedy, a messed-up target that took my grandchild away from me.

“He didn’t have a life. My grandson had no life. So, I thank God that God got him.”

Johnson said her daughter had simply been doing some shopping downtown when the tragic shooting occurred.

Copyright 2022 KDKA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Demilt
Man arrested for exposing self, assaulting employee at Red Hook restaurant
Memphis International Airport
2 flights canceled at Memphis airport amid Memorial Day travel
The plane crashed near Dacus Lake
1 dead in plane crash near Dacus Lake
Memphis Police Department
A dozen people shot in Memphis across Memorial Day weekend
Suspects Rico Lee and David Antwan Lee charged with first-degree murder
2 adults, 3 teens indicted in deadly shooting during funeral procession

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary...
US expected to send medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine
Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street...
After Uvalde, holiday weekend sees shootings nationwide
Richard Erby
Man charged after woman ran over, legs ‘nearly severed’
President Joe Biden meets with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the Oval Office of...
Biden talks gun control, extremism with New Zealand’s PM
Lubbock Police say the investigation into the sexual assault started Monday when they received...
Body of baby found buried in backyard during sexual assault investigation in Texas