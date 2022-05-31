Advertise with Us
1 dead in plane crash near Dacus Lake

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - One person is dead after a small plane crashed Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson with the City of West Memphis says it happened east of Dacus Lake.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 62-year-old Malcolm King from Hernando.

The crash happened west of the Mississippi River, in a portion of land that actually falls within Shelby County, Tennessee.

Airport officials confirmed the plane took off from General DeWitt Spain Airport in Memphis.

The single-engine Cessna 172 crashed at about 8:45 a.m. The pilot was the only one on board, according to the FAA.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation.

It’s the third plane crash in the Mid-South within a week. Friday, a crop duster crashed in Poinsett County. The pilot survived that crash.

On Saturday in Lawrence County, a plane crashed, killing the pilot.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

