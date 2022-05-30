Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Warm and dry to start the week, but a cold front will bring a change

By Ron Childers
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures warmed well above average Monday afternoon and will do so again for the next couple of days ahead of a cold front that will bring rain and cooler temperatures for the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Clear with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows near 70.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 90.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and lows in the lower 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures near 90 and lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms, highs in the lower 80s, and lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 90 and lows near 70.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Homicide investigation underway in Cordova (SCSO)
Homicide investigation underway in Cordova
Memphis International Airport
2 flights canceled at Memphis airport amid Memorial Day travel
Jordan Demilt
Man arrested for exposing self, assaulting employee at Red Hook restaurant
Memphis Police Department
A dozen people shot in Memphis across Memorial Day weekend
Suspects Rico Lee and David Antwan Lee charged with first-degree murder
2 adults, 3 teens indicted in deadly shooting during funeral procession

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Heat & humidity building through mid-week ahead of a cold front
Dry pattern through Tuesday followed by a weak cold front that could bring rain mid-week
Heat & humidity building through mid-week
Geminid meteor shower to light up sky in December: Here’s when to watch
Why June is a great month to look up
Hotter and more humid Memorial Day
Rising temperatures & humidity the next few days