Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Teen indicted in 2021 robbery, murder

Teen indicted in robbery, murder (Shelby County Jail)
Teen indicted in robbery, murder (Shelby County Jail)(Shelby County Jail)
By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teen has been indicted in a 2021 deadly ambush shooting of a 20-year man at a Frayser service station.

According to a press release from Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich’s office, a grand jury indicted 17-year-old Marc Lynn Thomas on counts of first-degree felony murder and especially aggravated robbery.

Thomas is being held on $750,000 bond.

The investigative report found that around 11:30 p.m. on August 14, 2021, the victim, Malik Gibson, stopped at a service station in the 3700 block of North Watkins and was approached by Thomas who shot Gibson multiple times killing him.

Surveillance video showed Thomas take Gibson’s car keys from his pocket and drive away in Gibson’s vehicle.

Thomas was charged and arrested about a week later.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Homicide investigation underway in Cordova (SCSO)
Homicide investigation underway in Cordova
Memphis International Airport
2 flights canceled at Memphis airport amid Memorial Day travel
Memphis Police Department
A dozen people shot in Memphis across Memorial Day weekend
Suspects Rico Lee and David Antwan Lee charged with first-degree murder
2 adults, 3 teens indicted in deadly shooting during funeral procession
Highest-rated steakhouses in Memphis

Latest News

Cars on display
Memorial Day car show held in support of veterans
Memphis crime
MPD: Homicides continue at same rate as record-breaking 2021
MPD: 114 homicides in city this year
MPD: 114 homicides in city this year
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say