Teen indicted in 2021 robbery, murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teen has been indicted in a 2021 deadly ambush shooting of a 20-year man at a Frayser service station.

According to a press release from Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich’s office, a grand jury indicted 17-year-old Marc Lynn Thomas on counts of first-degree felony murder and especially aggravated robbery.

Thomas is being held on $750,000 bond.

The investigative report found that around 11:30 p.m. on August 14, 2021, the victim, Malik Gibson, stopped at a service station in the 3700 block of North Watkins and was approached by Thomas who shot Gibson multiple times killing him.

Surveillance video showed Thomas take Gibson’s car keys from his pocket and drive away in Gibson’s vehicle.

Thomas was charged and arrested about a week later.

