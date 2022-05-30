Ole Miss baseball punches postseason ticket
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MIAMI, Fla. (WMC) - The Ole Miss Rebels are headed to Miami.
The Rebs punched their ticket to the postseason after a 32-22 season despite a sub-.500 SEC record.
Ole Miss is in the Coral Gabeles Regional, which features Miami (FL), Canisius and Arizona.
Miami is the number 6 national seed, and has been a consensus top-10 team for seven straight weeks.
Ole Miss is one of nine SEC teams to make the tournament, including number 1 overall seed Tennessee and Arkansas, who’s headed to the Oklahoma State region.
