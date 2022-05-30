Advertise with Us
Memphis native Shelbee Brown commits to Tigers WBB

Shelbee Brown
Shelbee Brown(University of Memphis Athletics)
By Tyler Springs
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Katrina Merriweather’s first season leading the Memphis women’s basketball program featured a turnaround from 4 wins to 16 wins in just one year.

But the Tigers aren’t satisfied with that.

They continue to turn the roster over, adding their sixth new player since the end of the season. They’re getting taller, and more athletic as well. 

5-foot-11 forward Shelbee Brown returns to her hometown by committing to Memphis.

The Whitehaven alumna played 2 seasons at Northwest Florida State College, which won the 2021 national JUCO title with Brown in the starting 5.

Brown had 8 points and a game-high 7 steals in that 2021 national championship game.

She returned to the Raiders as a sophomore and averaged 10 PPG while shooting 49% from the field this past season.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

