Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Memphis man plays ‘Taps’ for families every Memorial Day

By Walter Murphy
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kent Stratton has been asking the same question on Memorial Day for as long as he remembers.

“Would you like me to play taps for your loved one?” said Stratton.

And for the last 20 years, he’s been doing just that.

“I think I get as much out of it as the families do,” he said. “It means a lot. I wouldn’t want to miss it.”

Stratton has no military service under his belt but he does have family members who served the country.

He says that at times he may have disagreed for the necessity of certain conflicts, but his support of the soldiers fighting them has never waivered.

“They’re doing what soldiers do,” Stratton said adding, “I think that matters. When there’s a person who’s willing to lay down their life so we can live in a free country--there is no cost you can put on that.”

Frances McNeil, who was paying respects at the gravesite of her uncle, says it’s good to know the sacrifices of those who gave it all hasn’t been forgotten.

“I know if my uncle could be here and know that we remembered him like this he would be very proud,” McNeil says.

Stratton says he’s just happy he can help.

“I’m just proud that I could play a part in some small way in doing that.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Homicide investigation underway in Cordova (SCSO)
Homicide investigation underway in Cordova
Memphis International Airport
2 flights canceled at Memphis airport amid Memorial Day travel
Jordan Demilt
Man arrested for exposing self, assaulting employee at Red Hook restaurant
Memphis Police Department
A dozen people shot in Memphis across Memorial Day weekend
Suspects Rico Lee and David Antwan Lee charged with first-degree murder
2 adults, 3 teens indicted in deadly shooting during funeral procession

Latest News

Fallen soldier's legacy lives on for generations
Fallen soldier's legacy lives on for generations
Family pleads for justice in 2015 murder of Army Sgt. Calvin Wilhite
Family pleads for justice in 2015 murder of Army Sgt. Calvin Wilhite
Fallen soldier's legacy endures for generations
Fallen soldier’s legacy endures for generations
Family pleads for justice in 2015 murder of Army Sgt. Calvin Wilhite