Memphis man plays ‘Taps’ for families every Memorial Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kent Stratton has been asking the same question on Memorial Day for as long as he remembers.

“Would you like me to play taps for your loved one?” said Stratton.

And for the last 20 years, he’s been doing just that.

“I think I get as much out of it as the families do,” he said. “It means a lot. I wouldn’t want to miss it.”

Stratton has no military service under his belt but he does have family members who served the country.

He says that at times he may have disagreed for the necessity of certain conflicts, but his support of the soldiers fighting them has never waivered.

“They’re doing what soldiers do,” Stratton said adding, “I think that matters. When there’s a person who’s willing to lay down their life so we can live in a free country--there is no cost you can put on that.”

Frances McNeil, who was paying respects at the gravesite of her uncle, says it’s good to know the sacrifices of those who gave it all hasn’t been forgotten.

“I know if my uncle could be here and know that we remembered him like this he would be very proud,” McNeil says.

Stratton says he’s just happy he can help.

“I’m just proud that I could play a part in some small way in doing that.”

