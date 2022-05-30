Memorial Day events in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Across the nation, Americans are gathering to remember the fallen men and women who gave their lives to protect our freedoms.

Memphians can plan to attend several events and activities to honor veterans.

Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery is hosting a Memorial Day Ceremony at 11:30 a.m. It’s an annual Mid-South event the funeral home hosts to honor those who died while serving our country.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1113 is hosting a cookout and car show to celebrate veterans and active duty. Anyone is welcome to show and bring their antique car or truck. Donations are encouraged to support physically disabled and blind veterans.

Over at Freeman Park in Bartlett, the American Legion Post 249 and Auxiliary Unit 249 will host a ceremony for veterans at 10 a.m.

