Memorial Day car show held in support of veterans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In support of local military heroes, the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1113 held its annual Memorial Day car show Monday.

Families came out to Memphis Athletic Ministries Park Golf Course to enjoy antique cars, music and food.

Car enthusiasts and veterans from the community displayed around two dozen antique cars and trucks.

The president of Chapter 1113 says it’s important to educate and support local heroes past and present.

”It is wonderful to have all these people out here showing their support for veterans because some veterans feel that they’ve been forgotten about. And this helps boost their morale and gives them a reason to keep on keepin’ on,” Leonard Perkins, Sr. said.

Proceeds from the car show will go towards facility rehabilitation and all veterans as well as their families seeking medical assistance, therapy and substance abuse treatments.

