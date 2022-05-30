Man arrested for exposing self, assaulting employee at Red Hook restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man they said targeted employees with sexual threats at Red Hook on Union Avenue.

Police say the man was yelling that he “raped women” and exposed himself.

One employee of the restaurant also said she witnessed the man, later identified as Jordan Demilt, exposing himself near the dumpsters.

She said he then said he was going to kill and rape her and shouted racist slurs.

Demilt also allegedly threw a rock, which hit her on the nose, just before police arrived.

Police say while in custody, he smashed his head on the glass inside the squad car.

In a separate incident days earlier, a woman at Best Western Hotel on Madison Avenue says Demilt also exposed himself to her and made inappropriate comments before chasing her.

Demilt is charged with aggravated assault and indecent exposure.

