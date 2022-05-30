Kerrick Jackson named first Black head coach for Memphis Tigers baseball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers baseball coach Daron Schoenrock announced in January that this would be his 18th and final season in charge. That gave the University of Memphis athletic department 4 months to find a successor.

Time makes you bolder, and that’s a lot of time. On Saturday, we learned just how bold Memphis could be. Kerrick Jackson will be the 17th baseball coach in Memphis program history.

Jackson is the first Black coach to lead the Tigers on the diamond, and as of his hiring, he is the only Black head coach among American Athletic Conference baseball teams.

Jackson arrives after being the first president of Major League Baseball’s newly-formed Draft League.

He most recently coached at Southern University in Baton Rouge where he guided the Jaguars to an HBCU national title and NCAA regional berth in 2019.

Jackson’s hiring was confirmed by the school in a press release on Sunday, when he was expected to meet with the team.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.