Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Kerrick Jackson named first Black head coach for Memphis Tigers baseball

Kerrick Jackson
Kerrick Jackson(University of Memphis Athletics)
By Tyler Springs
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers baseball coach Daron Schoenrock announced in January that this would be his 18th and final season in charge. That gave the University of Memphis athletic department 4 months to find a successor.

Time makes you bolder, and that’s a lot of time. On Saturday, we learned just how bold Memphis could be. Kerrick Jackson will be the 17th baseball coach in Memphis program history.

Jackson is the first Black coach to lead the Tigers on the diamond, and as of his hiring, he is the only Black head coach among American Athletic Conference baseball teams.

Jackson arrives after being the first president of Major League Baseball’s newly-formed Draft League.

He most recently coached at Southern University in Baton Rouge where he guided the Jaguars to an HBCU national title and NCAA regional berth in 2019.

Jackson’s hiring was confirmed by the school in a press release on Sunday, when he was expected to meet with the team.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Homicide investigation underway in Cordova (SCSO)
Homicide investigation underway in Cordova
Memphis International Airport
2 flights canceled at Memphis airport amid Memorial Day travel
Memphis Police Department
A dozen people shot in Memphis across Memorial Day weekend
Suspects Rico Lee and David Antwan Lee charged with first-degree murder
2 adults, 3 teens indicted in deadly shooting during funeral procession
Highest-rated steakhouses in Memphis

Latest News

Ole Miss baseball punches postseason ticket
Tigers snag shot-swatting transfer ‘K.O.’ from UT Arlington
Shelbee Brown
Memphis native Shelbee Brown commits to Tigers WBB
Memphis Tigers football takes the field
Memphis football announces first national TV games