Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Jackson resident helps Ukrainian families escape the war

By Holly Emery
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man has been working to help refugees escape the war in Ukraine.

It’s been 94 days since thousands of Ukrainians were first displaced from their homes due to Russia invading parts of the country.

Kristina Rybalka and her family were among that number.

“We’re sitting and thinking, ‘okay, if it’s true, what we can do next? We understand that we will go, but are there bombs and at any moment,’” Rybalka said.

That’s when Jackson resident, Matthew Bataille, stepped in.

After meeting several families in Ukraine through mission trips, personal travel, and studying in the region years before, he knew he couldn’t just sit and watch his friends struggle.

“We started communicating right away, just sharing information. So I’d be online late at night, digging up information, okay, here’s what’s happening on the borders, here’s where refugees are going, here’s where aid is,” Bataille explained.

But sharing information wasn’t enough. Bataille said Kristina and her family needed to get out of the country.

“I use modern-day apps to sort of navigate routes, roads, figuring out where points of resources were so they can have stops,” Bataille said.

Several AirBnBs, stops, and checkpoints later and Kristina and her family made it to Spain, where Bataille and his neighbors funded an apartment for them.

“Step by step after the terrible things we find a bed and not now yeah, we can move and understand and relax to understand what we can do next,” Rybalka said.

Now that Kristina and her family are safe, Bataille said he is trying to work with a new group called “Cutting the Red.”

It is a grass-roots organization that helps place Ukrainians in the US with a home, vehicle, and jobs, all by donations and volunteers.

“It’s people every day, ordinary people like you and me, who want to play the part that we’ve been asked to play at whatever level we feel comfortable, and the more people that get involved to me together, we’re better,” co-founder Shane Smith said.

Smith and his wife say they have helped over a hundred families get to the United States from Ukraine, and that’s what they are going to help Bataille do with Kristina and her family.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation underway in Cordova (SCSO)
Homicide investigation underway in Cordova
Memphis International Airport
2 flights canceled at Memphis airport amid Memorial Day travel
Memphis Police Department
A dozen people shot in Memphis across Memorial Day weekend
Suspects Rico Lee and David Antwan Lee charged with first-degree murder
2 adults, 3 teens indicted in deadly shooting during funeral procession
Highest-rated steakhouses in Memphis

Latest News

Cars on display
Memorial Day car show held in support of veterans
Memphis crime
MPD: Homicides continue at same rate as record-breaking 2021
MPD: 114 homicides in city this year
MPD: 114 homicides in city this year
Teen indicted in robbery, murder (Shelby County Jail)
Teen indicted in 2021 robbery, murder
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say