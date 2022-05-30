Advertise with Us
Google reveals top May search trends

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From the NBA playoffs to burrito tape, Google’s top search trends for May did not disappoint.

Google Search Trends Expert Charlotte Smith joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the tops trends from sports to local trends and food.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

