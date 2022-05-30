A dozen people shot in Memphis across Memorial Day weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have been called to a litany of violent crime scenes over the Memorial Day weekend.

A total of 12 people have been shot since Saturday across the city.

Saturday

Police were called to a shooting on East Shelby Drive near the corner of Mill Branch Road around 6:30 p.m. Two victims were rushed to the hospital in critical condition; one did not survive. There’s no word on a potential suspect.

Just after 11 p.m., officers heard gunshots in the area of Chelsea Avenue and Peres Avenue. They found two victims that were rushed to the hospital, one in critical condition. Two additional victims arrived to the hospital in a private vehicle in non-critical condition. A third person had abrasions. Police arrested one of the shooting victims, Vincent Billinglsey. He’s charged as a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Sunday

Around 2:45 p.m. officers were called to the Superlo store on Lamar Avenue where a woman was shot. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say the two got into an argument in the parking lot when the shooter got a handgun from their car and fired a shot before driving off. Leenora Johnson, 42, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony.

Leenora Johnson (SCSO)

Just before 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of N Dunlap Street and Orphanage Avenue where a man was shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. There’s no word on any arrests.

Just before 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the Country View Apartments on Ann Court where a woman was shot. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. There’s no suspect information available.

At 8:20 p.m., officers were called to the Hillview Apartments on W Hillview Drive where a man was shot. He was dropped off at the hospital in a private vehicle and is in critical condition. There’s no word on any suspects.

Just before 9:45 p.m., officers were called to a home on Given Avenue where a man was shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. There’s no suspect information.

Monday

About 7:30 a.m., officers were called to a fire station on Elvis Presley Boulevard where a shooting victim was found. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. There’s no word on any suspects.

If you know anything about these shootings that could help police solve them, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.