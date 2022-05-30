Advertise with Us
Dad aims to stop bullying by holding ‘kindness’ signs outside daughter’s school

A father in Massachusetts is dedicated to sending positive messages at his daughter’s school. (Source: WCVB)
By Peter Eliopoulos
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WCVB) – A father in Massachusetts is dedicated to sending positive messages at his daughter’s school.

For the past week, Stephen Mandile has been standing in front of Whitin Middle School holding a homemade sign that reads, “Choose kindness always.”

Although the sign is simple, Mandile’s mission is not.

“That feeling of, you know, the world’s kind of beating you down and you’re looking for a little ray of hope, that’s all we’re trying to do,” Mandile said.

He’s now known to students as “the kindness guy” and has even brought teachers to tears.

Mandile’s daughter Jessica said bullying has recently gotten out of hand at the school, and her dad’s positive messages nearly bring her to tears.

Fellow parents are also feeling the love.

“[The students] have a hard day sometimes. So, if they see something positive, it’s good for them,” parent Renee Smith said.

Mandile said he has talked to the school’s principal about other ways to help, and he now has plans to read to students as well.

“We believe, you know, being kind, you can never make a mistake doing that, it’s always the right choice,” Mandile said.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

