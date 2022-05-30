Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Man performs CPR after pulling drowning 4-year-old from apartment pool

Neighbors were credited with saving a 4-year-old drowning at a Kansas apartment complex. (SOURCE: KMBC)
By Emily Holwick
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KMBC) – A newly released video out of Kansas shows the dramatic rescue of a 4-year-old boy drowning in a pool.

After Xavier Rigney slipped into the water at an apartment complex in Lawrence, it took three minutes and 22 seconds before help arrived.

Before responders could get there, Tom Westerhaus jumped into action after his 12-year-old son Mattox saw the child and alerted him.

Westerhaus performed CPR for two minutes and 41 seconds, which he learned as a lifeguard years ago.

“Definitely went and he started to cough up water and everything,” he said. “I knew that was a good sign and I just didn’t realize I had to keep going for so long.”

Westerhaus was reunited with Xavier and his mother, Alexis Rigney, for the first time eight days later.

Rigney said she was helping her 4-month-old when she realized Xavier, who has autism, was gone, and the door left open.

“Anything could happen in a matter of minutes,” Rigney said. “I’m just glad that he’s OK now, and he’s my best friend, so I don’t know what I would do without him.”

Responders say what happened at the apartment complex is a sobering reminder that drowning doesn’t always look like what you might think it does.

“Drownings don’t always draw attention to themselves,” Rob Fleeup, battalion chief of Douglas County Fire and Medical, said. “It’s just attentive people and just eyes on the water and paying attention to your surroundings that save lives.”

Copyright 2022 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation underway in Cordova (SCSO)
Homicide investigation underway in Cordova
Memphis International Airport
2 flights canceled at Memphis airport amid Memorial Day travel
Memphis Police Department
A dozen people shot in Memphis across Memorial Day weekend
Suspects Rico Lee and David Antwan Lee charged with first-degree murder
2 adults, 3 teens indicted in deadly shooting during funeral procession
Highest-rated steakhouses in Memphis

Latest News

Cars on display
Memorial Day car show held in support of veterans
Memphis crime
MPD: Homicides continue at same rate as record-breaking 2021
Police say two people are dead and 20 others injured in a crash that sent two cars careening...
2 killed, 20 injured after car barrels into Nebraska crowd
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Agatha, center, off the Pacific...
Pacific season’s 1st hurricane aims at Mexico tourist zone
FILE - President Joe Biden addressed Naval Academy graduates at their commencement ceremony on...
Biden to meet Fed chair as inflation bites pocketbooks