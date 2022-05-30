2 flights canceled at Memphis airport amid Memorial Day travel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As many prepare to remember those who gave their lives for our freedoms, flights across the country are being canceled this holiday weekend creating havoc for some travelers wanting to spend this holiday with family.

AAA expects an estimate of 3 million people will take to the skies by the end of the holiday, that’s up from last year’s 2.4 million but luckily, canceled flights haven’t affected the Memphis International Airport too badly. So far, two flights have been canceled departing for Miami and Salt Lake.

So Memphis International is not in too bad shape, but I can’t say the same for the rest.

According to FlightAware, many are getting up to a rough start for Memorial Day as 855 flights have been canceled for the day and more than 2,000 delays.

If your flight is canceled by the airline, you can request accommodations on a later flight or, if you decide not to travel, you are entitled to a full refund under federal law.

We will be tracking any of the latest airline cancellations out of Memphis. Check back for updates.

