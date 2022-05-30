2 adults, 3 teens indicted in deadly shooting during funeral procession

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two adults and three teens were indicted Tuesday in connection to a shooting during a funeral procession in North Memphis back in October 2021.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says a grand jury indicted David Lee Jr., 23, Rico Lee Jr., 18, Jaden Rios, 16, Tavion Rogers, 17 and Tremayne Scales Jr., 15 for shooting two teenagers, one of which died of his injuries.

On Oct. 23 16-year-old Emmit Beasley and another 16-year-old were walking down Hunter Avenue during a funeral procession when several males started shooting. The DA’s office says both teens were shot at least eight times. Beasley died on the scene.

He was a junior at Southwind High School.

The second teen was critically injured but survived.

They were attending the funeral of another 16-year-old, Je’Marco Smith, who was shot and killed a few weeks before in Raleigh. Three men are facing charges for his murder.

The DA’s office says all five suspects in Beasley’s murder were indicted on counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

David Lee Jr. was also indicted as a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

All five suspects posted bonds set by a judge, according to the DA’s office.

