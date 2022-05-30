Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

2 adults, 3 teens indicted in deadly shooting during funeral procession

Suspects Rico Lee and David Antwan Lee charged with first-degree murder
Suspects Rico Lee and David Antwan Lee charged with first-degree murder(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two adults and three teens were indicted Tuesday in connection to a shooting during a funeral procession in North Memphis back in October 2021.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says a grand jury indicted David Lee Jr., 23, Rico Lee Jr., 18, Jaden Rios, 16, Tavion Rogers, 17 and Tremayne Scales Jr., 15 for shooting two teenagers, one of which died of his injuries.

On Oct. 23 16-year-old Emmit Beasley and another 16-year-old were walking down Hunter Avenue during a funeral procession when several males started shooting. The DA’s office says both teens were shot at least eight times. Beasley died on the scene.

He was a junior at Southwind High School.

The second teen was critically injured but survived.

They were attending the funeral of another 16-year-old, Je’Marco Smith, who was shot and killed a few weeks before in Raleigh. Three men are facing charges for his murder.

The DA’s office says all five suspects in Beasley’s murder were indicted on counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

David Lee Jr. was also indicted as a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

All five suspects posted bonds set by a judge, according to the DA’s office.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Homicide investigation underway in Cordova (SCSO)
Homicide investigation underway in Cordova
Memphis International Airport
2 flights canceled at Memphis airport amid Memorial Day travel
Memphis Police Department
A dozen people shot in Memphis across Memorial Day weekend
Highest-rated steakhouses in Memphis

Latest News

Cars on display
Memorial Day car show held in support of veterans
Memphis crime
MPD: Homicides continue at same rate as record-breaking 2021
MPD: 114 homicides in city this year
MPD: 114 homicides in city this year
Teen indicted in robbery, murder (Shelby County Jail)
Teen indicted in 2021 robbery, murder
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say