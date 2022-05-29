Rising temperatures & humidity the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High pressure will leave us with abundant sunshine again today and tomorrow. Temperatures will gradually increase today and Memorial Day with the peak of the heat mid-week. Humidity levels will climb over the next few days too, making it feel more like summer.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 80s

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a southeast wind at 5-10 mph and lows in the upper 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly Sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be partly sunny with afternoon high in the low 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with highs in the lower 90s and lows again in the lower 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

