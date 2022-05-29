Memphis mayor calls for stronger federal, state gun laws

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland added his name to the list of political leaders calling for change after the deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas.

Strickland says the proliferation of guns is part of “a fundamental change in our society” that is also making the streets of Memphis more dangerous.

The massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and the supermarket massacre in Buffalo, New York, have reignited a debate over guns.

The debate is playing out in the Mid-South.

“If there was a principal or a trained principal or trained teacher that knew how to operate a firearm, they could’ve possibly stopped it there and not have to wait for the authorities,” said Monte Dabbs with Gabbs Guns and Pawn in Southaven.

Memphis State Rep. Antonio Parkinson has a different take.

“That’s not the solution,” Parkinson said about arming teachers. “The solution is you make sure that people that are dealing with mental health issues don’t have access to these weapons. You make sure that you do these background checks, and you make sure that you put some common sense in these policies.”

In his weekly update, Mayor Strickland called for “strong federal laws with reasonable restrictions on weapons” to help prevent mass shootings.

But he also called for “stronger state laws to punish gun crimes” like the crime that happens on the streets of Memphis.

“Too often, people in Memphis shoot a gun at another person and literally get zero prison time or less than a year,” Strickland told Action News 5 in early May.

Strickland says the truth-in-sentencing law that takes effect July 1 will help.

The mayor also called for “more intervention with those at-risk of using guns.”

Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said that includes a growing number of younger teens.

“The individuals who are toting guns today are teenagers, our 13, 14, and 15-year-olds,” said Davis. “That makes it a very, very difficult situation for officers.”

Whether on the streets of Memphis or in a classroom or supermarket, fewer places feel safe from gun violence.

What to do about it remains the question.

