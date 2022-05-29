Mass shootings reignite debate over guns laws, mental health

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Will this time be different?

That’s a question many are asking following a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday that left 21 people dead, including 19 children.

The shooting followed on the heels of a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, which claimed the life of 10 people.

The shootings reignited a debate over gun laws in this country in an effort to not only to stop mass shootings but the shootings that occur every day in cities like Memphis.

“What’s different, too, is that you’ve got a bipartisan group of Republican and Democratic senators who are trying to work something out that both parties can agree on,” said Action News 5 political analyst Mike Nelson.

Action News 5 political analyst Michael Nelson says that might not mean sweeping gun reform like some gun control advocates are demanding.

He says there may be agreement on gun background checks, for instance, which polls show a large majority of Americans support.

But Nelson says even that depends on what happens next.

“I mean the pattern here, historically, is that the shootings occur. People are very concerned for a week or two and then somehow it seems to get off the political agenda because something else pops up,” said Nelson.

Republicans like former Tennessee U.S. Senator Bill Frist, who also served as Senate Majority Leader, said lawmakers must find ways to “preserve the intent of the Second Amendment while also safeguarding the lives of our children.”

But other Republicans, most notably those attending the NRA convention in Houston, including former President Donald Trump, say tougher gun laws are not the answer.

They say the focus should be on mental health.

“Teachers, parents, school officials, and community members need to be recognizing and addressing these alarm bells promptly and very, very aggressively,” Trump said. “Our school discipline systems, instead of making excuses and continually turning a blind eye, need to confront bad behavior head-on and quickly, and clearly, we need to make it far easier to confine the violent and mentally deranged into mental institutions.”

Voters could weigh in during the midterm election, but Nelson says a whole lot will happen between now and then.

“I wouldn’t count on gun control still being at the top of the nation’s agenda as Election Day approaches in November,” said Nelson.

Unless, of course, this time really is different.

