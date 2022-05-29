Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Heat & humidity building through mid-week

By Sagay Galindo
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Temperatures will increase by a few degrees on Memorial Day and the peak of the heat this week will arrive Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. Humidity levels will climb over the next few days too, making it feel more like summer. A weak cold front will arrive Wednesday night and Thursday and bring chances of rain and storms and cooler temperatures by the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a southeast wind at 5-10 mph and lows in the upper 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly Sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 80s along with a southeasterly wind at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with temperatures falling near 70 and winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be partly sunny with afternoon high in the low 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a slight chance of showers and highs in the lower 90s, lows again in the lower 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the lower 60s. A stray shower is possible both days.

