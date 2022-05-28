More hot and dry weather through Memorial Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly clear overnight and pleasant with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Expect more sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be south at 5-15 mph. Sunday night will be mostly clear with lows in the 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Sun with a few clouds and hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

REST OF THE WEEK: It will be hot and humid Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lows in the low 70s. A stray downpour can’t be ruled out Wednesday but there is a slightly higher chance of a few downpours Thursday with the next front. Highs will back down into the low to mid 80s by Friday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.