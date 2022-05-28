Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

More hot and dry weather through Memorial Day

By Spencer Denton
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly clear overnight and pleasant with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Expect more sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be south at 5-15 mph. Sunday night will be mostly clear with lows in the 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Sun with a few clouds and hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

REST OF THE WEEK: It will be hot and humid Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lows in the low 70s. A stray downpour can’t be ruled out Wednesday but there is a slightly higher chance of a few downpours Thursday with the next front. Highs will back down into the low to mid 80s by Friday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Homicide investigation underway in Cordova (SCSO)
Homicide investigation underway in Cordova
Memphis International Airport
2 flights canceled at Memphis airport amid Memorial Day travel
Memphis Police Department
A dozen people shot in Memphis across Memorial Day weekend
Suspects Rico Lee and David Antwan Lee charged with first-degree murder
2 adults, 3 teens indicted in deadly shooting during funeral procession
Highest-rated steakhouses in Memphis

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Heat & humidity building through mid-week ahead of a cold front
Dry pattern through Tuesday followed by a weak cold front that could bring rain mid-week
Heat & humidity building through mid-week
Geminid meteor shower to light up sky in December: Here’s when to watch
Why June is a great month to look up
Hotter and more humid Memorial Day
Rising temperatures & humidity the next few days