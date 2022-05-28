Community celebrates 100-year-old, World War II Veteran

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Story after story are shared in the pews of the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Mount Sterling Saturday.

But all end the same way, in applause for George Washington Garrett.

“It’s an honor any time someone can make it to 100 years. But we’re talking about an individual who also served his country in World War Two,” said Mayor Al Botts.

And came back to serve his community in Mount Sterling every since. Which means it’s only fitting Mayor Al Botts gifts the so called ‘Mayor of Queen Street’ the keys to the city.

“I think that’s George’s gift. He makes the world around him a better place and he makes people feel better about themselves,” Botts said.

“He just kept saying over and over again you look just like your mom,” said Marilyn Hairston, a family friend.

Marilyn Hairston traveled back to Mount Sterling from Portsmouth, Ohio to celebrate Garrett. Garrett and his late wife Margaret and Hairston’s parents were long-time friends before they passed. His greeting Saturday after the many years away meaning the world to Hairston.

“He still lives in the same home. He cuts his own grass. He drives. I’m like wow, I hope to be like you if I ever reach to be 100. He’s such a wonderful man.”

But in all of the commotion, all this 100-year-old World War II veteran, who once stormed the Beaches of Normandy, wants to do now...

“It’s time to go over there and eat,” said Garrett.

Garrett’s actual birthday is June 6th.

Mayor Al Botts said they have signs hanging all over the downtown to recognize veterans who have died this Memorial Day Weekend.

Then they’ll add signs for all living veterans, as well.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.