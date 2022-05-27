Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Volunteer Memphis works to combat health disparities in Memphis with free health & wellness kits

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Volunteer Memphis is distributing 2,000 free health and wellness kits to combat health disparities in Memphis.

Reggie Crenshaw, President and CEO of Volunteer Memphis and Leadership Memphis, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the need and what the kits contain.

The next giveaway will be at the free Sleeves Up Shelby County Summer Wellness Fair on Saturday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Frayser Park at 2907 N. Watkins Street.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Tops BBQ sandwich
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis
White Station High School
Gun found at White Station High
MGN
16-year-old in critical condition after shooting
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies

Latest News

Shelby County Health Dept. HQ closes due to possible chemical spill
Fire safety prevention tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend
Fire safety prevention tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend
Fire safety prevention tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend
Volunteer Memphis works to combat health disparities in Memphis with free health & wellness kits