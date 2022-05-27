Volunteer Memphis works to combat health disparities in Memphis with free health & wellness kits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Volunteer Memphis is distributing 2,000 free health and wellness kits to combat health disparities in Memphis.

Reggie Crenshaw, President and CEO of Volunteer Memphis and Leadership Memphis, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the need and what the kits contain.

The next giveaway will be at the free Sleeves Up Shelby County Summer Wellness Fair on Saturday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Frayser Park at 2907 N. Watkins Street.

