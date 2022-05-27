Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Tigers fall into elimination bracket in AAC Baseball Tournament

Memphis Tigers
Memphis Tigers(Memphis Tigers)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers took on Houston on Thursday in winner’s bracket action at the AAC Tournament in Clearwater, Florida.  

Tigers trailing 4-0 early, and 6-2 going into the 5th Inning when they start to make a comeback.

Jacob Compton, with a man on, slaps an RBI double off the wall in right field. It almost gets outta here. West comes in to score and we are tied at 6 and 6. 

Next inning, Compton comes up big again. He absolutely crushes the pitch out of the park in right.  The solo shot puts Memphis up 7-6 and looking good.

But Houston forces a tie in the 7th, and comes up with the dagger in the bottom of the 9th. Santiago Garcia with a bases loaded walk off single, that brings in the winning run.

Houston wins it 8-7.

The 7th seed Tigers now move to the AAC elimination bracket where they’ll have a rematch with 2-seed UCF on Friday in Clearwater, Florida.

The Tigers beat the Knights in the opening round Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

