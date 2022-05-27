Tigers fall into elimination bracket in AAC Baseball Tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers took on Houston on Thursday in winner’s bracket action at the AAC Tournament in Clearwater, Florida.

Tigers trailing 4-0 early, and 6-2 going into the 5th Inning when they start to make a comeback.

Jacob Compton, with a man on, slaps an RBI double off the wall in right field. It almost gets outta here. West comes in to score and we are tied at 6 and 6.

Next inning, Compton comes up big again. He absolutely crushes the pitch out of the park in right. The solo shot puts Memphis up 7-6 and looking good.

But Houston forces a tie in the 7th, and comes up with the dagger in the bottom of the 9th. Santiago Garcia with a bases loaded walk off single, that brings in the winning run.

Houston wins it 8-7.

The 7th seed Tigers now move to the AAC elimination bracket where they’ll have a rematch with 2-seed UCF on Friday in Clearwater, Florida.

The Tigers beat the Knights in the opening round Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.