TDOT reports pedestrian crash, expect major delays on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspected pedestrian crash is creating major back up on Interstate 240 Northbound at Lamar Avenue.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, two of the three Northbound lanes are blocked while emergency responders work the scene.

The incident was reported at 7:51 a.m.

Traffic appears to be backed up on I-240 passed Parkway Avenue.

