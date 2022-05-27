Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
TDOT reports pedestrian crash, expect major delays on I-240

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspected pedestrian crash is creating major back up on Interstate 240 Northbound at Lamar Avenue.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, two of the three Northbound lanes are blocked while emergency responders work the scene.

The incident was reported at 7:51 a.m.

Traffic appears to be backed up on I-240 passed Parkway Avenue.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

