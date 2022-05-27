Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

South Memphis man creates ‘Hood Homestead’ to help end food insecurity in the Mid-South

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A South Memphis man with an idea that started as small as a mustard seed two years ago, is now *blooming* to provide valuable resources to the community. FOOD!

Bertram Williams Jr. is putting down roots to help solve food insecurity in his community.

“We’ve got some herbs, lemongrass, spearmint. There’s also some kale that’s one of our favorite things because it’s so versatile,” said Williams.

He and his wife created a community garden in their own front yard. It’s a project called Hood Homestead.

It’s meant to provide fresh produce to neighbors, something that he tells me has been a challenge to find at their local grocery store.

“The real issue is that, if we are being frank, a lot of the produce that makes it to the grocery store it’s still not nutrient-dense because of the way mass producers have to grow food so that it could last on the shelf,” said Williams.

Williams says by creating this “food-scape” garden he can help break the cycle of poverty and also teach kids the importance of gardening skills.

Some are even learning to plant their very first seeds.

“After we planted I noticed that all of this brown dirt and I wanted to cover that up with the black dirt, Why is that? To make it look nice and neat,” said next-door neighbor Ryan.

Williams says after the produce in the garden is ready to be picked, he and his little green fingers will help deliver them to neighbors for free. He hopes on expanding Hood homestead to other neighborhoods in the future.

“I want folks to remember that we owe it to all of these young people to invest in a future full of good food, nutrient-dense food and they deserve it,” said Williams.

To read more about the Hood Homestead’s mission, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Tops BBQ sandwich
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis
White Station High School
Gun found at White Station High
MGN
16-year-old in critical condition after shooting
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies

Latest News

Students react to White Station gun scare
Parents, students share ‘lessons learned’ after gun scare at White Station High School
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-May 26, 2022
Neighbors on Evelyn Avenue, who identify the man as Howard, recall Wednesday afternoon when...
89-year-old assaulted at Cooper-Young home, recovering in Memphis hospital
Students react to White Station gun scare
Students react to White Station gun scare