Shelby County Health Dept. HQ closes due to possible chemical spill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department headquarters building on Jefferson Avenue is closed Friday.

The building is closed while they investigate a potential chemical spill in part of the building not open to the public.

Public health clinics and the Health Department services on Sycamore View are not impacted.

