Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Shelby County Health Dept. HQ closes due to possible chemical spill

((Source: WMC))
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department headquarters building on Jefferson Avenue is closed Friday.

The building is closed while they investigate a potential chemical spill in part of the building not open to the public.

Public health clinics and the Health Department services on Sycamore View are not impacted.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Tops BBQ sandwich
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis
White Station High School
Gun found at White Station High
MGN
16-year-old in critical condition after shooting
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Emergency responders conduct active shooter training on high school campus
Emergency responders conduct active shooter training on high school campus
A picture from the sheriff's office shows the wreckage left behind by a crop duster.
Crews investigate crop duster plane crash
A pedestrian was hit on I-240 NB near Lamar Ave Friday morning, May 27, 2022
Deadly crash involving pedestrian closes interstate Friday morning