Redbirds get win vs Iowa

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds hosted the Iowa Cubs at night after two day games at AutoZone Park with the Birds in the throwback Memphis Chicks Uniforms.

Game tied 3 all in the 5th with 2 on for Corey Spangenburg, and he rips a 2-RBI single through the gap on the right side. Throw home too late, Memphis takes a 5-3 lead.

Redbirds go on to win it, 7-5. Same teams play Friday, first pitch 7 p.m. Downtown at the Zone.

