Redbirds get win vs Iowa

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds hosted the Iowa Cubs at night after two day games at AutoZone Park with the Birds in the throwback Memphis Chicks Uniforms.

Game tied 3 all in the 5th with 2 on for Corey Spangenburg, and he rips a 2-RBI single through the gap on the right side. Throw home too late, Memphis takes a 5-3 lead.

Redbirds go on to win it, 7-5. Same teams play Friday, first pitch 7 p.m. Downtown at the Zone.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.