Memphis NAACP talks active shooter training and school safety

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis branch of the NAACP talked about active shooters and school security at their meeting Thursday.

After another week of tragedy, former Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Captain Bennie Cobb spoke with the Memphis branch of the NAACP on active shooter training and taking questions from parents on how safe their children’s schools are.

“Unfortunately this is the world that we live in today,” said Captain Bennie Cobb. “We’re teaching our kids how to respond to after shooters training. This training, this conversation that we’re having is much needed.”

Cobb worked for the sheriff’s office for 30 years.

“We’re having situations were young people are being killed in school,” said Captain Cobb. “We’ve never had that back in the day.”

He believes these conversations need to happen more at home, businesses, and houses of worship.

“Our silence means that we agree with what’s going on,” said Memphis NAACP President Van Turner. “We certainly can’t be silent.”

After recent shootings in California, Buffalo, Texas and a lockdown incident at a Memphis high school Thursday, Memphis NAACP President Van Turner says they want Tennessee lawmakers to prioritize mental health and stricter gun laws.

“We just have to keep fighting. Because if we don’t fight, who’s going to fight for our young people?” said Turner. “So we have to fight for them.”

Captain Cobb also says when it comes to school security, Memphis-Shelby County schools need less access inside and out of them, more cameras and security measures like wanding for weapons.

MSCS says White Station High School conducts daily random walk-through and wand metal detection. It’s unclear if this happens at all MSCS schools.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.