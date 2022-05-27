Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Memphis NAACP talks active shooter training and school safety

NAACP Memphis branch discusses Buffalo mass shooting
NAACP Memphis branch discusses Buffalo mass shooting
By Bria Bolden
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis branch of the NAACP talked about active shooters and school security at their meeting Thursday.

After another week of tragedy, former Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Captain Bennie Cobb spoke with the Memphis branch of the NAACP on active shooter training and taking questions from parents on how safe their children’s schools are.

“Unfortunately this is the world that we live in today,” said Captain Bennie Cobb. “We’re teaching our kids how to respond to after shooters training. This training, this conversation that we’re having is much needed.”

Cobb worked for the sheriff’s office for 30 years.

“We’re having situations were young people are being killed in school,” said Captain Cobb. “We’ve never had that back in the day.”

He believes these conversations need to happen more at home, businesses, and houses of worship.

“Our silence means that we agree with what’s going on,” said Memphis NAACP President Van Turner. “We certainly can’t be silent.”

After recent shootings in California, Buffalo, Texas and a lockdown incident at a Memphis high school Thursday, Memphis NAACP President Van Turner says they want Tennessee lawmakers to prioritize mental health and stricter gun laws.

“We just have to keep fighting. Because if we don’t fight, who’s going to fight for our young people?” said Turner. “So we have to fight for them.”

Captain Cobb also says when it comes to school security, Memphis-Shelby County schools need less access inside and out of them, more cameras and security measures like wanding for weapons.

MSCS says White Station High School conducts daily random walk-through and wand metal detection. It’s unclear if this happens at all MSCS schools.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Tops BBQ sandwich
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis
White Station High School
Gun found at White Station High
Teachers hold down intruder
Teachers hold down intruder until police arrive
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
MGN
16-year-old in critical condition after shooting

Latest News

Families react to gun found at White Station High School
Gun at White Station sparks anxiety among parents, students
Families react to gun found at White Station High School
Families react to gun found at White Station High School
Natalie McKinney
Mid-South Hero: Breaking barriers for children’s education
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-May 25, 2022