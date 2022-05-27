Memphis football announces first national TV games

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Are you ready for some football? Well, you will be in a little bit.

The Memphis Tigers announced kickoff times and TV information for their first 5 games of the upcoming season.

The Tigers open the 2022 campaign with a big road matchup on the road in Starkville against Mississippi State. It’s a night game with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. It’ll be televised on ESPNU.

Game Two is on the road to open American Athletic Conference play at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. That’s an afternoon Kick, 2:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

The Home Opener at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium is September 17 with Arkansas State coming to town. Kickoff is 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Other Game Times announced include October 2 at home vs Houston is a 6:30 p.m. kick on ESPN2. It could be the last time to see the Cougars before they go to the Big 12.

Tulsa comes to Memphis Nov. 10 for a 6:30 kickoff on ESPN. Times and TV for the remaining 7 games will be announced within 14 days of Kickoff.

Memphis 2022 football schedule

Sept. 3: at Mississippi State (6:30 p.m., ESPNU)

Sept. 10: at Navy (2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Sept. 17: vs. Arkansas State (6:00 p.m., ESPN+)

Sept. 24: vs. North TexasOct. 1: vs. Temple

Oct. 7: vs. Houston (6:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Oct. 15: at East Carolina

Oct. 22: at Tulane

Nov. 5: vs. UCFNov. 10: vs. Tulsa (6:30 p.m., ESPN)

Nov. 19: vs. North Alabama

Nov. 26: at SMU

