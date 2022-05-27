Advertise with Us
Homicide investigation underway in Cordova

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating a homicide in the 7000 block of Thorn Tree Lane in the Cordova area.

Detectives responded to the scene at 1:20 a.m. Friday morning.

According to a tweet by SCSO, one person was transported to Regional One Health Medical Center in critical condition, and another was pronounced dead.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, call Crimestoppers at (901) 528- CASH.

