Highest-rated steakhouses in Memphis

By Stacker
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(Stacker) - Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse.

Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home.

Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Memphis on Tripadvisor. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#17. Ronnie Grisanti’s

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6150 Poplar Ave #122 No. 122, Memphis, TN 38119-

#16. Capriccio Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (511 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 149 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-2638

#15. Logan’s Roadhouse

- Rating: 2.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7755 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38125-2304

#14. Logan’s Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5901 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-3938

#13. Colton’s Steak House & Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8030 US Highway 64, Memphis, TN 38133-4057

#12. Porch and Parlor

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2125 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-6501

#11. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2810 New Brunswick Road, Memphis, TN 38133

#10. Mesquite Chop House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$

- Address: 88 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-5126

#9. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (199 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6245 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119

#8. 117 Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$

- Address: 117 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-5107

#7. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (226 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6065 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119

#6. Side Porch Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5689 Stage Rd, Memphis, TN 38134-4552

#5. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (223 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6120 Poplar Avenue Regalia Shopping Center, Memphis, TN 38119-4710

#4. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (690 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$

- Address: 150 Peabody Place Ste 103, Memphis, TN 38103

#3. Char Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 431 S Highland St #120, Memphis, TN 38111-1631

#2. Buckley’s Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (228 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5355 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-3610

#1. Folk’s Folly Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (344 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$

- Address: 551 S Mendenhall Rd, Memphis, TN 38117-4217

Copyright 2022 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

