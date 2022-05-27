High pressure in control for the holiday weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a cool and cloudy day, high pressure is pushing clouds out and will return a southerly flow that will allow temperatures to gradually increase through the weekend and into next week.

TONIGHT: Clearing with a chance of patchy fog before sunrise along with a light to calm wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny with a light Southeast wind and high temperatures in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Memorial Day will be mostly sunny with highs near 90 and lows near 70. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon high in the low 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with highs in the lower 90s and lows again in the lower 70s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

