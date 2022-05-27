Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Emergency responders conduct active shooter training on high school campus

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South emergency responders will participate in active shooter training at Collierville High School May 27 starting at 7 a.m.

Collierville high school students finished classes earlier this week and now the school is being used for Collierville police and other first responders for an active school shooting drill.

These drills are very front of mind after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas this week, but this event, coordinated with Collierville schools, had been planned before that horrific event that claimed 21 lives.

Collierville police have made it a point to do regular active shooter trainings.

It has been less than a year since Collierville experienced it’s own mass shooting at the Kroger on Byhalia Road.

Officers said in the days before that shooting they had training like this that prepared them to respond to that incident.

Expect to see many public safety vehicles on the school campus, including law enforcement, ambulances, and fire trucks.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Tops BBQ sandwich
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis
White Station High School
Gun found at White Station High
MGN
16-year-old in critical condition after shooting
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies

Latest News

Memphis NAACP talks active shooter training and school safety
et
Friday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - May 27, 2022 (4 AM)
Mississippi Attorney recalls fights for school shooter legislation
Shooting on school grounds is a capital offense in Mississippi; Law passed following 1997 Pearl High shooting
Families react to gun found at White Station High School
Gun at White Station sparks anxiety among parents, students