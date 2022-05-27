Emergency responders conduct active shooter training on high school campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South emergency responders will participate in active shooter training at Collierville High School May 27 starting at 7 a.m.

Collierville high school students finished classes earlier this week and now the school is being used for Collierville police and other first responders for an active school shooting drill.

These drills are very front of mind after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas this week, but this event, coordinated with Collierville schools, had been planned before that horrific event that claimed 21 lives.

Collierville police have made it a point to do regular active shooter trainings.

It has been less than a year since Collierville experienced it’s own mass shooting at the Kroger on Byhalia Road.

Officers said in the days before that shooting they had training like this that prepared them to respond to that incident.

Expect to see many public safety vehicles on the school campus, including law enforcement, ambulances, and fire trucks.

