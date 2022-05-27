Advertise with Us
Crews investigate crop duster plane crash

A picture from the sheriff's office shows the wreckage left behind by a crop duster.
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are at the scene of a crop duster crash in Poinsett County.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder confirmed the plane went down at the corner of Airport Road and Silver Maple Lane near Waldenburg around 7:35 a.m.

The pilot was taken to a hospital.

The FAA has been notified and will be investigating.

No other details have been released.

At 11 a.m., crews were still on the scene working through debris.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

