Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Court awards family of woman killed by Oxford officer $2.2 million

By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A federal court ordered the family of Dominique Clayton is owed $2.2 million.

The decision comes three years after Clayton was shot and killed by Matthew Kinne, who was an Oxford police officer.

Kinne pleaded guilty to a capital murder charge in 2021. He will serve a life sentence in prison with no possibility for parole.

In 2019, Clayton was reportedly found dead in the bed of her home by her 8-year-old son with a bullet wound in the back of her head. Kinne is said to have broken into her home and shot her in her sleep.

Kinne was fired from Oxford Police Department and the family of Clayton suggests they were involved in a relationship for about a year.

The court ruled Kinne is liable for compensatory damages of $1.2 million--$300,000 for each of her surviving children. The court added another $1 million in punitive damages, “because of the intentional, wanton, willful and reckless nature of Defendant Kinne’s actions against the Decedent.”

You can read the court’s full order here:

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Tops BBQ sandwich
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis
White Station High School
Gun found at White Station High
MGN
16-year-old in critical condition after shooting
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies

Latest News

Students react to White Station gun scare
Parents, students share ‘lessons learned’ after gun scare at White Station High School
Hood Homestead
South Memphis man creates ‘Hood Homestead’ to help end food insecurity in the Mid-South
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-May 26, 2022
Neighbors on Evelyn Avenue, who identify the man as Howard, recall Wednesday afternoon when...
89-year-old assaulted at Cooper-Young home, recovering in Memphis hospital
89-year-old assaulted at Cooper Young home, recovering in Memphis hospital
89-year-old assaulted at Cooper Young home, recovering in Memphis hospital