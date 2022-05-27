Court awards family of woman killed by Oxford officer $2.2 million

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A federal court ordered the family of Dominique Clayton is owed $2.2 million.

The decision comes three years after Clayton was shot and killed by Matthew Kinne, who was an Oxford police officer.

Kinne pleaded guilty to a capital murder charge in 2021. He will serve a life sentence in prison with no possibility for parole.

In 2019, Clayton was reportedly found dead in the bed of her home by her 8-year-old son with a bullet wound in the back of her head. Kinne is said to have broken into her home and shot her in her sleep.

Kinne was fired from Oxford Police Department and the family of Clayton suggests they were involved in a relationship for about a year.

The court ruled Kinne is liable for compensatory damages of $1.2 million--$300,000 for each of her surviving children. The court added another $1 million in punitive damages, “because of the intentional, wanton, willful and reckless nature of Defendant Kinne’s actions against the Decedent.”

You can read the court’s full order here:

