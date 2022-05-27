A cool end to the work week but temperatures will soar this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sun this morning, but Low pressure to our north bring more clouds in by the afternoon. A dry pattern sets in for the next few days. This combined with ample sunshine will push temperatures well above average next week.

NORMAL HIGH : 85

NORMAL LOW: 66

TOFRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a West Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light to calm wind and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 90 and lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

