Clouds and cool conditions through the afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will linger through the afternoon with highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid to 50s. Winds will be light.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy early with full sun by the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph. Expect a mostly sunny sky Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows will be in the 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny and hot with highs near 90. Lows will be around 70.

NEXT WEEK: It will be hot and humid Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lows in the low 70s. There is a chance of a few downpours Thursday with the next front. Highs will back down into the low to mid 80s by Friday.

