Berner return bolsters back line for 901 FC

Memphis 901 FC has had a few days to savor being at the top of the table in the United Soccer League's Eastern Division.

The Boys in Blue produced an 8-1-2 record to be a full game clear of Louisville City and Detroit FC.

What’s amazing about the mark is the 901 has only 5 holdovers from last year’s squad that made the USL Playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

The man responsible for putting this new group together is World Soccer Hall of Famer Tim Howard, who is 901 FC’s Sporting Director.

”I see a group that’s willing to work together.” Howard said. “I’ve also been on teams where you have to will the next guy to press and go.. This group does because they’re a tandem and they’re working for one another.”

It’s not smoke and mirrors why Memphis 901 FC is at the top of the table in the United States Soccer League’s Eastern Division.

Yes, the Boys in Blue are very capable of scoring goals from a variety of positions, not just at forward...But, just as big a reason for the 901′s success is the play of it’s back line: two straight shutouts for Memphis to go along with 8 goals scored.

The man responsible for the latest clean sheet, Goalkeeper John Berner, who played his first game Saturday in the win at Loudoun after missing almost a year with a torn Achilles. The Road back was an emotional journey, and not just between the pipes.

“When I hobbled off the field, I thought that was it,” Berner said. “I thought that was it. I thought that was the career. I thought the story was over. And the following hours, every situation is running through your head. It’s not a fun place to be. I didn’t get stretchered off, and I refused because I said if this is the last time I ever step foot on a soccer field, I’m not going off on a stretcher.”

Berner and 901 FC have and open date this weekend. They get back on the home pitch Saturday June 4 vs Atlanta United 2 at AutoZone Park.

