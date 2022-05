MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Baptist Women’s Hospital is celebrating Memorial Day in the cutest way.

The NICU babies were dressed with costumes and props in honor of servicemen and women in the U.S.

“I’m proud to be an American Where at least I know I’m free And I won’t forget the men who died who gave that right to... Posted by Baptist Memorial Hospital for Women on Friday, May 27, 2022

