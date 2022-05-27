89-year-old assaulted at Cooper-Young home, recovering in Memphis hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Neighbors in the Cooper-Young area are on high alert after a brutal attack on an elderly neighbor.

First responders crowded the community on Evelyn Avenue, treating the 89-year-old victim who had been assaulted and beaten.

The victim, who neighbors have identified as Howard, is now recovering in a Memphis hospital.

“He’s been here for all his life, really. I want to say it’s been close to 70 years,” said Nick Bogdanovic, a resident of Evelyn Avenue and Howard’s across-the-street neighbor.

Wednesday afternoon, Bogdanovic’s Ring floodlight camera caught a young man walking down the sidewalk of, going door to door.

Bogdanovic said “He was knocking, asking if he could detail some cars.”

Bogdanovic’s wife was at home and told the young man she wasn’t interested.

“We noticed on the Ring that this kid was just casing the entire neighborhood,” said Bogdanovic. “He cased the house across the street; he cased our next-door neighbor’s house. Then, we see him on Howard’s porch, just knocking on his door, and then he walks out back.”

We do see in the video the person walking to the back of the house, but we don’t see what happens next, just the response from first responders.

“I ran outside, EMS, cops... and Howard was across the street just bloodied up, beaten up,” Bogdanovic recalled.

There’s no word on Howard’s condition, but Bogdanovic said he gave his number to EMS, saying he’d pick Howard up when he’s ready to be released.

All this comes on the heels of a string of car break-ins on Evelyn.

Bogdanovic was one of the victims.

“I really don’t think it’s been this bad,” he said. “Our neighborhood is a really tightknit neighborhood here on Evelyn, and it’s just been... these past couple of months have been pretty wild.”

There’s no word yet from Memphis Police on any suspects or arrests..

